The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 34,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.76 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

