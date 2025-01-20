The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $136.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

