The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $198.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

