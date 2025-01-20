United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $964,983.42. This trade represents a 85.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,300. The trade was a 52.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,848 shares of company stock valued at $51,515,999. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $358.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

