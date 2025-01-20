US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in US Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $121,196,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

NYSE USFD opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

