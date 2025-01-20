Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

