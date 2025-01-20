Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

