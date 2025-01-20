Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

