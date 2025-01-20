Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $97.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 8,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $298,000. Once Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 211.8% during the third quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

