Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,326 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

