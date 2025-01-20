Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,188 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 114.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

JXN opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

