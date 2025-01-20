Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 194.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

