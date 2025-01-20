Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 291,885 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after buying an additional 237,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $35.65 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Barclays raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.