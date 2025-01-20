Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $47.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

