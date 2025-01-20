Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Saratoga Investment worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

