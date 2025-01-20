Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.2 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

