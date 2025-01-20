Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after buying an additional 625,492 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $233.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.