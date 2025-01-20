Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.