Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 682 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.78 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

