Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 7,072 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.34 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

