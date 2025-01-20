Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

