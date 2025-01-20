Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

