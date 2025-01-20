Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

