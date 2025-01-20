Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TACK opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

