Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

