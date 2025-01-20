Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

