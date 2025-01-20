Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,372,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

