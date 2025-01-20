Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $10,878,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

