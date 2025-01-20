Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMH opened at $258.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.98. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.