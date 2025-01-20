Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 244.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $23.90 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2156 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.