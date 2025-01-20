Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $789,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after buying an additional 656,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after acquiring an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.53.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $384.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.63.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

