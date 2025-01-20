Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $829,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fortinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 36.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

