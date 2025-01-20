Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $998,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

