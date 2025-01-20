Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

