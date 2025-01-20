Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exelon by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exelon by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

