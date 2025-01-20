Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $192.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.