Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $374.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $272.64 and a 52-week high of $380.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average of $348.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

