Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.