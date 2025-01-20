Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

