Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $401.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.13.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

