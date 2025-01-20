Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,525 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.77% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

