Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 95.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

