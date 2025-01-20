Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBDC. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

