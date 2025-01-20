Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

