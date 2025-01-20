Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

