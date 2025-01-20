Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 323.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 385.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 197,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Shares of GTLS opened at $214.97 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

