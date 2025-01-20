Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in CDW by 350.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.70 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

