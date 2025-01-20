Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,432.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

