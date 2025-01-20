Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $584,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

