Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

